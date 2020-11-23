Flick Fact: Which Christmas lights to buy?

Question: As you buy holiday lights to string about your home this holiday season, a decision is whether to buy those inexpensive incandescent lights or the new-fangled, much more expensive LEDs. Other than the price, do you know the actual difference?
Answer: As explained by Bloomington-based Corn Belt Energy: about 90% of an incandescent bulb’s energy is converted into heat, not light. Thus, of every dollar you spend on powering those lights, only a dime actually lights the lights. LEDs, by contrast, convert virtually almost all of their energy to light. Thus, they are more expensive to buy but save energy and also about a $12 savings on your average December energy bill, according to Corn Belt estimates.
