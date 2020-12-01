Flick Fact: Which county in the area gives the most to charitable causes?

Question: The holiday season is synonymous with spending money and also giving, and today — this is Giving Tuesday — can you name the most charitable of all downstate counties, based on IRS data?
Answer: The financial technology company, SmartAsset, has done the 2020 study and the most charitable county downstate is Woodford County (Eureka). Second in non-Chicago and its suburban counties is McLean County. The average Woodford County home, says SmartAssets, gives 1.66% of its income to charity with 7.5% of homes showing itemized tax returns with charitable contributions. In McLean County, it’s 1.35% giving of their incomes, with 7.84% of homes filing tax returns that have itemized charitable contributions.
Support Local Journalism
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.