Flick Fact: Which county in the area gives the most to charitable causes?

Question: The holiday season is synonymous with spending money and also giving, and today — this is Giving Tuesday — can you name the most charitable of all downstate counties, based on IRS data?

Answer: The financial technology company, SmartAsset, has done the 2020 study and the most charitable county downstate is Woodford County (Eureka). Second in non-Chicago and its suburban counties is McLean County. The average Woodford County home, says SmartAssets, gives 1.66% of its income to charity with 7.5% of homes showing itemized tax returns with charitable contributions. In McLean County, it’s 1.35% giving of their incomes, with 7.84% of homes filing tax returns that have itemized charitable contributions.