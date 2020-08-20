Flick Fact: Which ex-Illinoisan is in the presidential race?

Question: Of the four apparent major-party candidates in the fall presidential election — Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris — which lived in Illinois? For extra credit, what party have all four once been members?
Answer: Kamala Harris, 55, lived in Champaign-Urbana when a youngster in the late 1960s. Her father was a professor of economics at the University of Illinois. All four have been Democrats, with Pence, a member of an all-Democrat family, becoming a Republican in 1983, and Trump, a Dem until 2001.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
