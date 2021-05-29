 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Which Illinois colleges get its graduates the most pay?
Question: Of Northwestern, University of Illinois, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan, Knox College, Millikin, Bradley, Southern Illinois University, Western Illinois, Northern Illinois and Eastern Illinois, which ones produce the students who make the most money within 10 years after graduation?

Answer: According to a Wall Street Journal ranking, the “average” Northwestern student within 10 years after graduation makes $68,800, leading Illinois colleges. The others: U of I, $60,933; IWU, $59,867; Bradley, $55,667; ISU, $50,050; Knox, $49,900; NIU, $46,600; Millikin, $46,367; SIU, $45,500; WIU, $45,233; and EIU, $45,400.

