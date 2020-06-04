Flick Fact: Which kills more: Car crashes? Guns? COVID-19?

Question: Thus far this year the COVID-19 virus has killed more than 107,000 Americans and infected nearly 1.7 million. To put that into perspective, in all of 2019, how many died of car crashes and gun-related deaths?

Answer: The number of COVID-19 deaths is especially large, eye-opening and downright incredible when one considers that in ALL of 2019, 38,000 died in car crashes and 15,200 were killed in gun incidents. That’s according to numbers compiled by WalletHub.com, a firm that tracks such statistics.