You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Which kills more: Car crashes? Guns? COVID-19?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Which kills more: Car crashes? Guns? COVID-19?

{{featured_button_text}}
cure violence stop covid
BILL FLICK

Question: Thus far this year the COVID-19 virus has killed more than 107,000 Americans and infected nearly 1.7 million. To put that into perspective, in all of 2019, how many died of car crashes and gun-related deaths?

Answer: The number of COVID-19 deaths is especially large, eye-opening and downright incredible when one considers that in ALL of 2019, 38,000 died in car crashes and 15,200 were killed in gun incidents. That’s according to numbers compiled by WalletHub.com, a firm that tracks such statistics.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News