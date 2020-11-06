 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Which presidential candidate gave in first on national TV?
Question: An inevitable part of every presidential election is the loser eventually giving in by offering a concession speech on national television. Can you name the very first candidate to give a concession speech on national TV? 

Answer: Back when TV was new, it was Adlai Stevenson II of Bloomington, in 1952, after being beaten rather soundly by Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower.

