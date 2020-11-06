Flick Fact: Which presidential candidate gave in first on national TV?

Question: An inevitable part of every presidential election is the loser eventually giving in by offering a concession speech on national television. Can you name the very first candidate to give a concession speech on national TV?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Answer: Back when TV was new, it was Adlai Stevenson II of Bloomington, in 1952, after being beaten rather soundly by Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.