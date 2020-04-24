Flick Fact: Which U.S. Presidents haven't been to B-N?

Question: In the last 50 years, only three U.S. presidents have not appeared in Bloomington-Normal. Can you name them?

Answer: They were Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon. Donald Trump campaigned here in 2016; Illinoisan Barack Obama has been here many times; George W. Bush passed through in 2000; his dad, George H.W. Bush, was last here in 1988 and stayed at Jumer’s (today’s Chateau); Ronald Reagan, a Central Illinois native, was here often and was, in fact, grand marshal of the 1980 ISU homecoming parade; and Gerald Ford campaigned here in 1976. Meanwhile, Nixon apparently never made it to B-N, although he did appear in Ford County as a friend of then-U.S. Rep. Les Arends.