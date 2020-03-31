You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Who are the husband-wife in the Jake at State Farm ads?
Flick Fact: Who are the husband-wife in the Jake at State Farm ads?

Question: The original “Jake At State Farm” is Jake Stone, an actual State Farm employee in Bloomington-Normal. But who are the husband and wife in the famed commercials that now are being replayed, and what is the area tie to the wife in the now famous ad?

Answer: The wife with the famed line — “What ‘re you wearing, Jake from State Farm” — is Melanie Deanne Paxson, these days an actress who lives in Los Angeles but 47 years ago was born in Champaign, Ill., and also grew up in nearby Mahomet. She’s been in several movies, most notably “Saving Mr. Banks.” Her “husband” in the commercial, by the way, is actor Justin Campbell, whose movie credits include “Hurt Locker” and 2013’s “Grand Theft Auto.”

