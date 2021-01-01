 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Who especially likes those Budweiser Clydesdale in Central Illinois?
Flick Fact: Who especially likes those Budweiser Clydesdale in Central Illinois?

Question: Appearing again in those Budweiser commercials at the holidays are the famed Clydesdale horses. Can you name the one McLean County company that is especially happy about that?

Answer: The Anvil Brand Shoe Company in Lexington. It is manufacturer of the Clydesdales’ shoes.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

