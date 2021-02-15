 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Who got the very first life policy at State Farm?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Who got the very first life policy at State Farm?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Of the millions of life insurance policies sold by State Farm, can you name which well-known Twin Citian bought the very first State Farm life policy and what company printed the form?

Answer: It was in April 1929 — after the company was founded in June 1922 — when State Farm issued its very first life policy — a $2,000 ordinary life policy to the company’s founder himself, George Jacob Mecherle. His family collected 22 years later when he died in 1951 at age 73. The forms? In the beginning, all State Farm auto and life forms were printed two blocks away, at Pantagraph Printing & Stationery in Bloomington.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News