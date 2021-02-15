Flick Fact: Who got the very first life policy at State Farm?

Question: Of the millions of life insurance policies sold by State Farm, can you name which well-known Twin Citian bought the very first State Farm life policy and what company printed the form?

Answer: It was in April 1929 — after the company was founded in June 1922 — when State Farm issued its very first life policy — a $2,000 ordinary life policy to the company’s founder himself, George Jacob Mecherle. His family collected 22 years later when he died in 1951 at age 73. The forms? In the beginning, all State Farm auto and life forms were printed two blocks away, at Pantagraph Printing & Stationery in Bloomington.