Flick Fact: Who in B-N should get a lot of pity?
Question: State Farm Insurance has a lot of door locks around the Twin Cities and Rivian Motors will with its 2021-forthcoming thousands of electric trucks out in its lots. But Illinois State University would surely have to lead the Twin Cities in number of door locks. Can you name how many of them there are at ISU? 

Answer: In locks alone, there are 82,000 of them on the Illinois State campus, according to campus statistics. Pity the poor person in charge of keeping track of them all.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

