Flick Fact: Who is No. 1 in B-N area radio?

Question: The Bloomington-Normal area has several radio outlets. Which one is No. 1 in the Twin City market? (1) WBNQ-FM; (2) WBWN (B-104); (3) WGLT-FM; (4) WJBC-AM; (5) WIXO-FM.

Answer: According to the latest fall ratings published on Radio Online: it’s (1) WBNQ-FM, with a 9 share, followed by WBWN (6.3), WGLT-FM, (4.5), WJBC-AM (3.6), and WIXO-FM, a Peoria rock station (2.7). A share, by the way, is the percentage of those listening to a radio who are listening to a particular station. In other words, of those listening to radio in the B-N market, 9% are tuned to WBNQ.