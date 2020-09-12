Flick Fact: Who is Norman Brinker and why is he quietly famous?

Question: The Susan G. Komen for the Cure is an annual fundraising event in the fight against cancer, founded by native Peorian Nancy Goldman Brinker. But her former husband, Norman Brinker, who attended Bloomington High, was perhaps better known. What did he do?

Answer: Norman Brinker, who passed in 2007, was a casual-dining restaurant mogul whose Brinker International today operates 1,700 restaurants around the world, including Chili’s, Red Lobster and Outback. Brinker was known as a devoted man. A story is told that while back in Bloomington about 20 years ago and at the Chili’s along Veterans Parkway, he got so involved in a conversation with a busboy who had called him over to discuss an issue that Brinker missed a flight back to his home, Dallas, and spent another night in B-N.