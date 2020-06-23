You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Who is older — Bloomington or Chicago?
Flick Fact: Who is older — Bloomington or Chicago?

Chicago skyline

Not quite as old, but ...

 BILL FLICK

Question: In Illinois, McLean (Bloomington county seat) and Coles (Charleston county seat) counties were both established on the same day, by the state legislature on Christmas Day 1830. Can you name the next county to be legally organized by the state?

Answer: On Jan. 15, 1831, three weeks after McLean and Coles were founded, that then no-nothing county up in the swamps of northern Illinois — to be called Cook County — was established. Its county seat became known as "Chicago." Bloomington was founded in 1831 but Chicago was not founded until 1833.

