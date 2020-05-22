Flick Fact: Who is that convicted murderer and how is an ex-Bloomington cop related?

Question: Jamie Snow, now 55 and serving a life sentence at Stateville Correctional Center because of the death of a Bloomington gas station clerk fatally shot in 1991, is seeking exoneration, claiming Bloomington cops were "overzealous" in their search for a suspect. An ad related to that case has appeared in this newspaper’s classified ads for months. Can you name the Bloomington police officer who testified at Snow's trial and, nearly 30 years later, coincidentally also bunks near Snow.
Answer: One of the Bloomington police officers first on the 1991 murder scene was Jeffrey Pelo. Eighteen years after Snow's trial, Pelo himself would be convicted on 35 counts of rape, kidnapping and stalking women and sentenced to 440 years in prison, one of the longest sentences in Illinois history. Pelo now lives at Stateville as well.
