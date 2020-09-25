Flick Fact: Who is that one person who made $92,500 an hour in Bloomington?

Question: Of all the concerts staged at Grossinger Motors Arena (formerly U.S. Cellular Coliseum) in downtown Bloomington, country singer Kenny Chesney in a 2012 concert is believed to be the highest paid artist to appear there. Do you know how much Chesney made?
Answer: Chesney made $92,500 an hour or precisely $185,000 for a two-hour show.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
