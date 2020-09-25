 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Who is that one person who made $92,500 an hour in Bloomington?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Who is that one person who made $92,500 an hour in Bloomington?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Of all the concerts staged at Grossinger Motors Arena (formerly U.S. Cellular Coliseum) in downtown Bloomington, country singer Kenny Chesney in a 2012 concert is believed to be the highest paid artist to appear there. Do you know how much Chesney made? 

Answer: Chesney made $92,500 an hour or precisely $185,000 for a two-hour show. 

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Prairie Aviation Museum acquires airplane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News