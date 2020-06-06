You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Who is the B-N area man who wrote the popular movie ?
Identity thief

Identity thief

Identity thief has a B-N area tie.

 BILL FLICK

Question: Replaying on TBS this month is the popular 2013 movie, “Identity Thief,” starring Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy. What’s McLean County’s tie to that movie?

Answer: Its original screenwriter is Jerry Eeten who grew up in Delavan and Hopedale and graduated in 1986 from Olympia High School and then Illinois State University. Eeten, 51, is a Florida high school teacher and, in his spare time, writes highly successful movie scripts.

 

