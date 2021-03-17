 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Who is the Reagan Athletic Center in Eureka named for? (It’s not what you think.)
Flick Fact: Who is the Reagan Athletic Center in Eureka named for? (It’s not what you think.)

Question: On campus at Eureka College for 50 years now is the Reagan Athletic Center. Who was that named after?

Answer: If you said, “Ronald Reagan,” that’s only half true. Back in 1970, members of the Eureka College Board were leery of naming an athletic complex solely after Ronald Reagan, who at the time was a 59-year-old ex-actor serving his first term as governor of California. Only after it was proposed that the college's new athletic area be named after the TWO Reagan boys who attended Eureka College — Ronald “Dutch," Class of 1932, and brother Neil “Moon," class of 1933 — was it agreed to go forward with the Reagan-naming.

