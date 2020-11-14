Flick Fact: Who is the 'voice of Big Ten football' who became one of the most famous of all Americans?

Question: In the mid-1930s, as America recovered from the Depression and especially loved to get away by listening to Big Ten football on the radio on Saturday afternoons, who was recognized as “the voice of Big Ten football?"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Answer: It was that Ronald Reagan fellow, the 1932 Eureka College grad who had moved on to Des Moines, Iowa, where he landed a job as chief sports announcer at WHO radio and the Saturday assignment to broadcast the Big Ten game-of-the-week.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.