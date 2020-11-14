 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Who is the 'voice of Big Ten football' who became one of the most famous of all Americans?
Question: In the mid-1930s, as America recovered from the Depression and especially loved to get away by listening to Big Ten football on the radio on Saturday afternoons, who was recognized as “the voice of Big Ten football?" 

Answer: It was that Ronald Reagan fellow, the 1932 Eureka College grad who had moved on to Des Moines, Iowa, where he landed a job as chief sports announcer at WHO radio and the Saturday assignment to broadcast the Big Ten game-of-the-week. 

