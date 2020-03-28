Flick Fact: Who is Tom Hanks' more famous brother?

You have free articles remaining.
Question: True or false? As famed Hollywood actor Tom Hanks recovers from coronavirus in Australia, his even more famous brother is still in Central Illinois.
Answer: That remains true. Tom Hanks’ older brother is Larry Hanks, 67, a noted insect expert, world-ranking entomologist and professor at University of Illinois who lives in Urbana. Who’s more famous of the two? On a recent “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Tom Hanks told the story of a serendipitous meeting of a group of entomology students in California, eventually getting around to “Yes, I’m Tom Hanks.” To which the students of insects responded, “Yeah, and your brother is Larry.”
