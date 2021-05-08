Flick Fact: Who perhaps has been the most appropriate Reggie Redbird ever?

Question: At Illinois State University, the mascot, Reggie Redbird, has been around for more than 60 years, and those who have taken on the role include former ISU student Bob Rose in 1978. From which Illinois town was Rose and why did that help consummate a dream?

Answer: ISU's most famous bird was once from ... Birds, a small town in southeastern Illinois near Lawrenceville. “I remember feeling very homesick when I arrived at Illinois State,” says Rose. “But the first time I became Reggie, I felt I could take my Birds nest anywhere and feel at home. I thank Birds for inspiring me to take on the challenge of being Reggie and ISU for allowing me to spread my wings and fly."