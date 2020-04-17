Flick Fact: Who planted all those blue flowers along Emerson Street and Sunset Road?

Question: There are bluebell-like flowers (grape hyacinth) all along Bloomington’s Sunset Road and Emerson Street near Towanda Avenue. Who put all those there?

Answer: That would be none other than Hazle Buck Ewing herself, former owner of the Ewing Manor (then known as Sunset Hill) at Emerson and Towanda. Because she found them "springtime beautiful," Hazle initially had them planted in 1928, and 92 years later, they are still there and have beautifully spread all over the area.