Flick Fact: Who’s that guy with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto?
Question: In the 2021 movie playing in theaters and on HBO Max, “The Little Things,” the stars are three Academy Award winners — Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto — and another lead role is played by Terry Kinney. Who is he?

Answer: Now 67 years old, Kinney is a Lincoln Community High School and Illinois State University graduate who with fellow ISU pal Jeff Perry and future actor Gary Sinise founded Chicago’s famed Steppenwolf Theater. In “The Little Things,” he plays a police captain and boss of the Washington and Malek characters.

