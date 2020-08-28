Flick Fact: Who’s the B-N woman who helped women in America get to vote?

Question: One hundred years ago last week, with the 19th Amendment having finally passed, women in America for the first time had the right to vote. Can you name the Bloomington-Normal woman who was highly influential in the national movement?

Answer: It was Hazle Buck Ewing. That's her "castle" that still stands at Towanda and Emerson in Bloomington. "She was a mover and shaker on the local, state and national level," says Toni Tucker, director of the Ewing Cultural Center and Hazle's old home. Ewing wrote several letters to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson about the issue. Locally, she campaigned in a letter to E.E. Donnelly, chair of the McLean County Democratic Party, who did not support a woman’s right-to-vote: “We have waited patiently,” Ewing wrote to the Dem chair. “Taxation without representation is no less tyranny today than it was when the U.S. revolted against England."