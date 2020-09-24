 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Who’s the `Boss’ of Normal?
Flick Fact: Who's the `Boss' of Normal?

Question: Can you name the popular singer and American icon who 24 years ago this week, while tooling around Bloomington-Normal, asked the driver of the vehicle to stop so he could get a snapshot of himself standing next to the “NORMAL” sign? 

Answer: It was Bruce Springsteen, born in the U.S.A. in 1949 and in 1996 in B-N for a show at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium. The subsequent photo — “Bruce Springsteen, Normal” — reportedly was blown up to 3-by-6-foot proportions and graced the entryway of Springsteen’s office in Jersey City, N.J. 

