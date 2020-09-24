Flick Fact: Who’s the `Boss’ of Normal?

Question: Can you name the popular singer and American icon who 24 years ago this week, while tooling around Bloomington-Normal, asked the driver of the vehicle to stop so he could get a snapshot of himself standing next to the “NORMAL” sign?
Answer: It was Bruce Springsteen, born in the U.S.A. in 1949 and in 1996 in B-N for a show at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium. The subsequent photo — “Bruce Springsteen, Normal” — reportedly was blown up to 3-by-6-foot proportions and graced the entryway of Springsteen’s office in Jersey City, N.J.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
