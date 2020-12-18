Flick Fact: Who uses more water? Normal or Bloomington folk?

Question: Of the two cities — Bloomington and Normal — can you name which one has the households that use the most water in their homes?
Answer: According to published statistics, Normal households average using 339 gallons of water of day. In Bloomington, it's 316.
Support Local Journalism
Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations
49 Prenzler Drive, Bloomington
401 W. Summit St., Normal
603 S. Mercer Ave., Bloomington
607 Thomas Drive, Heyworth
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1107 W. Olive, Bloomington
1604 Aurora Way, Normal
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
2601 Interlocken Drive, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
2301 Holbrook Drive, Normal
25 Prenzler, Bloomington
13922 Lucca Forest Drive, Bloomington
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.