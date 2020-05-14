Flick Fact: Who was that baby sitter for Sen. Richard Durbin's kids?

Question: Richard "Dick" Durbin is Illinois’ 75-year-old U.S. Senator from Springfield. Do you know who baby-sat his kids?
Answer: It was a teenage Springfield neighbor, Cheri Bustos. Today a 58-year-old congresswoman (and a former reporter for Lee Enterprises, this newspaper’s parent company) who lives in the Quad Cities area, Bustos represents sections of western and northern Illinois, including parts of Peoria and Rockford.
