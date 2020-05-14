You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Who was that baby sitter for Sen. Richard Durbin's kids?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Who was that baby sitter for Sen. Richard Durbin's kids?

{{featured_button_text}}
Cheri Bustos and Dick Durbin

Bustos and Durbin, longtime compatriots and friends.

 BILL FLICK

Question: Richard "Dick" Durbin is Illinois’ 75-year-old U.S. Senator from Springfield. Do you know who baby-sat his kids?

Answer: It was a teenage Springfield neighbor, Cheri Bustos. Today a 58-year-old congresswoman (and a former reporter for Lee Enterprises, this newspaper’s parent company) who lives in the Quad Cities area, Bustos represents sections of western and northern Illinois, including parts of Peoria and Rockford.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News