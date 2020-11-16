 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Who was that back in 1967?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: Who was that back in 1967?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: At the University of Illinois in 1967, a biomedical scientist, Shyamala Gopalan, helped isolate and characterize the progesterone receptor gene that launched advances in breast cancer research. Then at night, she went to her Urbana home to care and tend to a 3-year-old daughter. Who was that?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Answer: That would be America’s next Vice President: Kamala Harris. Her father, Donald Harris, was also a U of I professor.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bar and restaurant owners face grim COVID-19 winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News