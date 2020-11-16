Flick Fact: Who was that back in 1967?

Question: At the University of Illinois in 1967, a biomedical scientist, Shyamala Gopalan, helped isolate and characterize the progesterone receptor gene that launched advances in breast cancer research. Then at night, she went to her Urbana home to care and tend to a 3-year-old daughter. Who was that?
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Answer: That would be America’s next Vice President: Kamala Harris. Her father, Donald Harris, was also a U of I professor.
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.