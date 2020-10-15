 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Who was that Hollywood icon in Room 502 at the DoubleTree?
Question: If guests are in town and staying in Room 502 of the DoubleTree By Hilton along Veterans Parkway near Morrissey Drive, they can brag that who else has stayed in that room?

Answer: A luxury suite, perhaps the most famous couple to stay in the room were actor Jack Nicholson and actress Lara Flynn Boyle in 2000. Visiting a B-N aunt of Flynn Boyle’s who was battling illness, the couple spent more than a week at the hotel (then a Radisson) and cavorted around town, apparently without detection. "He (Nicholson) was very gracious and sweet … and very low-key," said DoubleTree's Leann Seal after the visit.

