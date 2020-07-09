You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Who was the Playboy Playmate who worked in downtown Bloomington?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Who was the Playboy Playmate who worked in downtown Bloomington?

{{featured_button_text}}
Jill deVries, of Downs

An ad for The Join General Store in the March 18, 1979, Pantagraph is shown. Jill deVries, of Downs, posed in Playboy. 

Question: For the first time in 67 years, Playboy magazine this summer no longer has a printed copy, another fatality of the online age. Can you name downtown Bloomington’s tie to Playboy 45 years ago?

Answer: Miss October 1975 was Jill deVries of Downs, who worked as a downtown Bloomington waterbed salesperson and drew crowds from all around to meet her at The Joint General Store, 415 N. Main. DeVries also appeared in the Tom Cruise movie “Risky Business.” Today she is a 67-year-old grandmother who was last reported as “living a comfortable life in suburban Chicago.”

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Flooded street after heavy rain in Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News