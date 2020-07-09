Flick Fact: Who was the Playboy Playmate who worked in downtown Bloomington?

Question: For the first time in 67 years, Playboy magazine this summer no longer has a printed copy, another fatality of the online age. Can you name downtown Bloomington’s tie to Playboy 45 years ago?
Answer: Miss October 1975 was Jill deVries of Downs, who worked as a downtown Bloomington waterbed salesperson and drew crowds from all around to meet her at The Joint General Store, 415 N. Main. DeVries also appeared in the Tom Cruise movie “Risky Business.” Today she is a 67-year-old grandmother who was last reported as “living a comfortable life in suburban Chicago.”
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
