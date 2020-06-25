You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Who were the Bloomington Sanitary Police?
Garbage

Those 'maintenance men' 100 years ago.

 BILL FLICK

Question: One hundred years ago, the guys who appeared in a truck to pick up the trash at your Bloomington home were called what?

Answer: The Bloomington Sanitary Police.

 

