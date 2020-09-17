Flick Fact: Whose birthday is today in B-N?

Question: It’s Sept. 17, the 33rd birthday of something quite prominent in Bloomington-Normal. Can you name what happened on Sept. 17, 1987, in the Twin Cities?

Answer: It was Sept. 17, 1987 — the 200th anniversary of passage of the U.S. Constitution — that B-N also first opened its highly popular Constitution Trail. An idea of Bloomington Alderman Hugh Atwood, the trail originally was a north-south, 4-mile-long asphalt path that had previously been a railroad track bed that since had been abandoned by the railroad. Thirty-three years later, the trail has expanded from 4 miles to more than 46 miles that wind around B-N with more than 5,000 users daily.