Flick Fact: Why are so many leaving Illinois? An answer?

Question: In 10 years, Illinois has lost 243,000 residents — that’s roughly the size of Peoria and Naperville combined — and in just the past year, 79,487 left. A 2021 Wall Street Journal analysis blames the loss on what? (1) our winters; (2) a famously “corrupt” government; (3) property taxes; (4) right-to-work laws in other states that give workers a choice if they want to join a union.

Answer: While the Journal says all those contribute, the overriding reason for the exodus, it says, is (3) “exorbitant” property taxes. It cites the example of the Winnetka home that was featured in the movie “Home Alone,” valued at $1.26 million, with a property tax bill of $30,201 a year. That’s about 2.5 times more, says the WSJ, than a similarly valued home in California and four times more than just a few miles away in Indiana.