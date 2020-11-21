Question: Why are flags on most government buildings in B-N at half-staff? (1) the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; (2) COVID-19; (3) the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.



Answer: At the request of President Donald Trump, flags were lowered back on Memorial Day, as a tribute to those Americans lost to (2) Covid-19. With the country still in the throes of a pandemic, most buildings continue to have their flags at half-staff.