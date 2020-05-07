Flick Fact: Why do Trump and Pritzker not like each other?

Question: When a budding businessman in 1979, Donald Trump pulled off one of his first major real-estate deals — the acquisition and renovation of the Commodore Hotel in New York City. The project ultimately became a partnership of two families and beginning of the Grand Hyatt Hotel, a relationship that lasted 17 years before acrimony and a series of lawsuits split the two in 1996. Can you name the other family?
Answer: It was deal between Trump and Jay Pritzker, uncle of J.B. Pritzker, current governor of Illinois. As Bob Bradley, a professor emeritus at Illinois State University and a political analyst theorizes: "(It) might explain some of the contentious relationship between Trump and J.B."
