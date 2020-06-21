You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Why is that park in Normal called Underwood Park?
editor's pick

Flick Fact: Why is that park in Normal called Underwood Park?

Underwood Park

Bill Duhownik, a seasonal worker with the Normal Parks and Recreation Department, soaks flowers Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Underwood Park. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Question: At Linden and Jersey in Normal, along Constitution Trail and the Trail bridge that spans across Linden, is Underwood Park. Why is it called that and what did it used to be called?

Answer: First called Maplewood Park, it was renamed Underwood Park. That was in honor of Normal resident Robert C. Underwood who died in 1988, after serving on the Illinois State Supreme Court for 22 years, including as Chief Justice from 1969 until 1976. That is longer than any other jurist in state history.

Tags

