Flick Fact: Why is that tree in the middle of Medici in uptown Normal?

Question: Why is there that “enamelized” mulberry tree in the middle of Medici restaurant in uptown Normal?
Answer: Amazingly the tree that sits in the middle of the restaurant once actually sat there, too — in its original spot, outdoors. But the tree had to come down in 2007 when the restaurant was built so co-founding owner Hans Morsbach, a lover of trees, saved it by “enamelizing” it. Artist Dann Nardi "sculpted" the base of the tree that's in the middle of the restaurant.
