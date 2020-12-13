Flick Fact: Why is the Castle Theater called that?

Question: A landmark structure in downtown Bloomington is the Castle Theater. Why is it called that?
Answer: Once a skating rink, when it was remodeled and reopened a little over a century ago now, its exterior was made to look like a castle.
