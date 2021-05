Question: In Illinois, why are all the green destination and exit signs along interstates much larger than the signs along “more regular” highways like U.S. 150 and Illinois 9? There is a reason ...

Answer: In Illinois, it is a law the higher the speed limit at the site of the sign, the bigger the sign must be. Along interstates and expressways, signs are white-on-green because they are said to be easier to read at higher speeds as well.