Flick Fact: With so many at home these days, just what is the most-watched TV network?
Question: During the June and July television ratings period, can you name the most popular network in Central Illinois as well as all of America, according to Forbes? (Hint: It’s not CBS, NBC or ABC.)

Answer: People obviously love the Fox News Channel. It was the most watched TV network of them all in those two months, says Forbes in an Aug. 3 report. Fox had 3.451 million viewers; CBS: 3.43 million; NBC: 3.155 million; ABC: 2.69 million; Fox Broadcasting, 1.414 million.

