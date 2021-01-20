 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Without California and New York, today would be different how?
Flick Fact: Without California and New York, today would be different how?

Question: True or false? Joe Biden is being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States and he will be most appreciative of California and New York.

Answer: That's no doubt true. Biden won by 7 million votes and 74 Electoral College votes. Without California and New York — as pointed out by a local political watcher Roger Hughes of Normal, who adds, “it's interesting to note no matter how one leans politically" — Donald Trump would have won by 36,856 votes and 10 Electoral College votes.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

