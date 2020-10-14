Flick Fact: Would David Davis be reading this paper today?

Question: Bloomington’s David Davis, of David Davis Mansion fame, was pals with Abe Lincoln and this newspaper’s founder, Jesse Fell, and was a local circuit judge before he became a U.S. senator and U.S. Supreme Court justice. All along, he was a lover of “local” newspapers. Do you know what he said about them?

Answer: According to “Newspaperdom, The Journal of Newspaper Publishing,” from a speech Davis made, later recounted in the Madera (Calif.) Mercury: “The local paper ... and its editor ... does more for his own town than any other man. He ought to be supported not because you happen to like him or admire his writing, but because a local paper is the best investment a community can make. It is more benefit than both preacher and teacher. Patronize your home paper, not as a charity, but as an investment.” (Thanks to local genealogist/historian Roger Hughes for this fact.)