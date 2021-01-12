Flick Fact: Yet another example of how a name like ‘Normal’ changes history

Question: A 2004 New York Times Best-Seller — “Ten Minutes From Normal” — is the story by presidential counselor Karen Hughes about, among other topics, the 2000 presidential campaign of eventual winner, George W. Bush. How did the book get its title?

Answer: On a campaign train in 2000, when readying to make a another stop in Illinois, the conductor said, “Ladies and gentlemen, we’re 10 minutes from Normal … 10 minutes from Normal.” That was an announcement Hughes and Bush found so humorous, Hughes loudly announced on the train, “If I ever do a book, that will be the title!” And the rest is history.