Flick: For this Bloomington barber, 60 years on, some quarter of a million haircuts later …

Need a haircut this week?
Or this very week way back in 1960?
Or any time in between?
Bill Hutson may be your man.
“He’s been standing up cutting people’s hair for 60 years — little kids, obese people, Brylcreem users. I couldn’t stand putting my hands on some heads, some mornings not even my own,” says Stew Salowitz, a dry-humored funny guy who played infield for Bloomington Central Catholic High, then did radio for years at WJBC, then offered sports information for three decades at Illinois Wesleyan University before finally retiring in 2019. Still, nonetheless, one thread carries him through all that …
It’s Hutson. He has been cutting Salowitz’s hair that long.
Don Munson, another Bloomington radio icon, goes even further.
Back in the 1950s, Munson, formerly of Gibson City, and Hutson, formerly of Lexington and Colfax, pitched for their respective towns’ baseball teams and, says Munson, “We’ve been laughing for more than a half century over who had the slowest roundhouse curve ball.”
Then Munson began getting his hair trimmed by Hutson, too.
This isn’t a retirement story.
Hutson is only 78.
Who retires after working only 60% of an entire century?
Still in his own shop — Kings Full Hairstyling, along Emerson near Linden in Bloomington — he still fully works it, too — 5½ days a week.
This week in particular?
It’s time for yet another milestone.
It was Sept. 9, 1960 — at 8 a.m. to be precise, only 15 hours after graduating from Peoria Barber College — when Hutson began using a pair of clippers professionally, a couple of months before John F. Kennedy was elected president and the very same month the old American Football League and teams like the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots got a start. Back then Bloomington only stretched as far east as Mercer Avenue and Jersey Avenue in Normal was still largely countryside and Jersey cows.
“Having so many good customers over the years, I still remember my first customer on that September 9th. He was a professor at Illinois State Normal,” says Hutson.
Brylcreem was included back then; hot foam for a shave, too. In the 1970s, everyone was “letting their hair grow pretty long, so business wasn’t the best,” says Hutson. Then came back shorter hair, then lengthier again, then today, a free-for-all smorgasbord of styles and facial mane besides.
“He’s been cutting my ever-diminishing strands for 25 years or so and I look forward to every session just to hear him laugh,” says Munson. “When he tells of his experiences at Peoria Barber College, he never fails to mention it had two rooms of swivel chairs — the front room for more experienced barbers-to-be, and the '25-Cent Room’ in the back for the newest students to offer haircuts and a shave for only a quarter, mostly to down-on-their-luck guys from Peoria’s Bowery near the river.
"When Bill would get to his memories of tending to a client in the front room and watching stunned customers from the '25-Cent Room’ walking out while stanching facial blood with a towel, his hands would be shaking with laughter while tears were running down both of our faces.
"During those times, I always asked him to settle down and relax for a minute before using his straight razor on my neck.”
And so it goes.
And still goes.
Since 1960, life for Hutson has encompassed a never-ending series of 20-minute encounters with customers, some of whom have become great friends, to cut hair, trim off ear stubble, snip away at eyebrow bush, to chat about sports, weather, work and be entrusted with secrets that even wives don’t know.
“I don't know that I've EVER seen him in a ‘mood’ when he was angry or upset,” says Salowitz. “As is necessary for his business, he's a good listener and laughs at even bad jokes.”
Father of three and granddad of five “who mean the world to me,” Hutson began at a shop that’s still around — Shorty’s in uptown Normal — then launched Hutson’s Barber Shop along Beaufort. He then did some “advanced training in styling” and changed its name to “Kings Full Hairstyling” where he worked for 34 years before purchasing his current building — an old Domino’s Pizza — at 803 E. Emerson.
Sixty years is how many cuts, you ask him? 75,000? 100,000? At 15 haircuts a day, 5½ days a week, for 60 years? (gulp) A quarter of a million?!
“I have no idea,” he says. “People ask me when I might retire. But as long as I enjoy coming in, I will be on duty. I feel like I’ll know when that time comes.”
“And September 9th,” Hutson adds with a smile, “will start Year 61."
That’s some roundhouse curve, indeed.
