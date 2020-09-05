Flick: For this Bloomington barber, 60 years on, some quarter of a million haircuts later …

Who retires after working only 60% of an entire century?

Still in his own shop — Kings Full Hairstyling, along Emerson near Linden in Bloomington — he still fully works it, too — 5½ days a week.

This week in particular?

It’s time for yet another milestone.

It was Sept. 9, 1960 — at 8 a.m. to be precise, only 15 hours after graduating from Peoria Barber College — when Hutson began using a pair of clippers professionally, a couple of months before John F. Kennedy was elected president and the very same month the old American Football League and teams like the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots got a start. Back then Bloomington only stretched as far east as Mercer Avenue and Jersey Avenue in Normal was still largely countryside and Jersey cows.

“Having so many good customers over the years, I still remember my first customer on that September 9th. He was a professor at Illinois State Normal,” says Hutson.

Brylcreem was included back then; hot foam for a shave, too. In the 1970s, everyone was “letting their hair grow pretty long, so business wasn’t the best,” says Hutson. Then came back shorter hair, then lengthier again, then today, a free-for-all smorgasbord of styles and facial mane besides.