Flick: Forget setting back the clocks?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we mull whether a year can be much worse than 2020, look what happens next — we get an extra hour of 2020.

That occurs Nov. 1.

It’s the annual fall-back time change, remember?

That’s when, in “gaining” an hour, night comes an hour earlier and by 5:30 it’s darker than any Stephen King novel or Coen Brothers movie.

And in this, the year of COVID?

Is what we need now, after all this, more darkness?

Remember early last March — just as COVID was beginning to show its effects — when we “sprung forward” and how much nicer it was to have a longer evening, to cook out, to be out in the yard a little longer, to have a little more outdoor social activity?

Not after Nov. 1!

A dark year is about to just get darker.