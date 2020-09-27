Flick: Forget setting back the clocks?

As we mull whether a year can be much worse than 2020, look what happens next — we get an extra hour of 2020.
That occurs Nov. 1.
It’s the annual fall-back time change, remember?
That’s when, in “gaining” an hour, night comes an hour earlier and by 5:30 it’s darker than any Stephen King novel or Coen Brothers movie.
And in this, the year of COVID?
Is what we need now, after all this, more darkness?
Remember early last March — just as COVID was beginning to show its effects — when we “sprung forward” and how much nicer it was to have a longer evening, to cook out, to be out in the yard a little longer, to have a little more outdoor social activity?
Not after Nov. 1!
A dark year is about to just get darker.
Hey Springfield — there’s still time! (How’s that for pun intended?) Weren’t you even debating about not “falling” back to CST before COVID-19 took over all the news and concerns? Should this be the year — coincidentally now BECAUSE of COVID-19 — we cancel going back in time?
Ginsburg note now a B-N woman’s keepsake, too
As America paused this week to mourn, revere, remember and salute Supreme Court Justice and women’s rights activist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was a more than just passing smile, too, in Bloomington.
That was from Shelley Pleines Nybakke.
Justice Ginsburg wore something designed by Nybakke.
It’s that beaded necklace and earrings.
A gift to Ginsburg from a beading friend of Nybakke’s, RBG so enjoyed the combo after receiving it this past January she jotted a thank-you note to the giver who beaded them, also thanking Nybakke in the note for a jewelry design that Ginsburg called “exquisite.”
Then the Justice, a famed, self-proclaiming necklace lover, wore them in what would be one of her last sittings on the Court.
A jewelry maker and bead artist who travels the country as a bead designer/instructor to teach at stores and bead retreats, Nybakke coincidentally did not know about the Ginsburg thank-you note until after the Justice’s passing last week.
That’s when the story of the necklace and earrings appeared online via Facebook.
“Now,” says Nybakke, “I have a personal Ruth Bader Ginsburg memory to treasure.”
Wrote the Justice in the note: “With appreciation … for your talent … in a way beyond special.”
And now forever, too.
A curious yellow
The Illinois Department of Transportation says they are designed to improve traffic safety, with studies having shown they cut down significantly on running-red-light-spawned traffic accidents.
Have you noticed and also wondered about all the yellow frames that now encircle stoplights at most high-traffic intersections around town?
Curious ourselves, we checked. It’s not a new stoplight but instead the old ones framed now with yellow reflective tape.
IDOT this summer has been putting the tape around stoplights in a five-county area, from McLean County south and eastward to Edgar County (Paris).
Yellow, explains IDOT, is a “stark, discerning color” that is better seen and also “will provide a better benefit for those who are color blind, as red and green can be difficult to differentiate.”
Color-blind?
Yes, here’s an extra Flick Fact for your day: In Illinois, one in 12 men are color blind (8%) as are 1 in every 200 women.
A true sign of the times
It’s an online world. A word that was non-existent 25 years ago — with the possible exception of online skates and your power company grid — online is omnipresent now.
Except, in election yard signs.
An old-fashioned communication mode, they remain and seem especially popular this election cycle.
In fact, in one area of town — in far southeast Bloomington, along Old Colonial Road on the way to Crestwicke Country Club — there are so many election signs (it’s said to be a competition among neighbors), one may be surprised to realize there are that many candidates on a ballot.
It might be a better question which candidates east of the Mississippi River do NOT have at least one campaign sign there.
“I counted 30 (signs) just on one corner,” says Steve Vogel, the ex-WJBC talk-show personality, State Farm exec, former Pantagraph weekend political columnist and New York Times best-selling author who, while now retired, may still be mulling the launch of a campaign-yard-sign printing company.
If you enjoyed this...
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com
