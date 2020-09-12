Flick: Gene Budig, a famous guy so little known …

Maybe you saw the news.
Maybe you’d not heard of him before then either.
In the 1990s, Budig (pronounced BEW-dig) was president of baseball's American League. He was seen often on national TV and at World Series games. He traded jabs on ESPN with famed New York Yankees cantankerous owner, George Steinbrenner. Because of that, he once became a punch line — and George Costanza’s momentary “hero” — on TV’s “Seinfeld.”
Before that, he was chancellor at University of Kansas where he stood on a national-TV podium as the Jayhawks won an NCAA basketball title and Budig was so regarded, they then named a hall after him.
A lifelong baseball fan, more recently — with actor/comedian/good friend, Bill Murray — he owned a minor league baseball team.
Of the 19 men since 1857 who have sat behind a desk at the college with a nameplate on the door that read “PRESIDENT,” surely none has gone on to more of a subtle national presence than Gene Budig.
From 1973 to 1977, a tumultuous time for ISU that followed the presidency of David Berlo (Berlo became mired in financial misgivings and scandal-leaning ways that led to his resignation), Budig’s job was largely one to repair ISU's image and improve relations with professors, ISU contributors and would-be Redbirds.
While successful at that, his four years were nonetheless fraught with tensions.
It was during the Budig years that Normal ended 100 years-plus of being a “dry” town.
That coincided coincidentally with the legal drinking age in Illinois being lowered to 19.
Thus, in Normal, during Budig, was fully borne the birth of ISU student parties.
As the university continued to grow from a college of 4,500 students in the 1950s to its 21,000-plus of today, it infused a mix of students out into the formerly quiet residential neighborhoods of Normal that led to rampant complaints, long City Council meetings and “mass-gathering” ordinances.
Never particularly known as a “party school,” ISU blossomed to that point in Budig’s final year — 1977 — when he had to contend with “Rites of Spring,” a massive campus festival and rock-concert hullabaloo that saw thousands of dollars in property damage and dozens of students requiring medical attention.
Soft-spoken, self-effacing, small in stature but with a great sense of humor and inner self, he was perhaps the least-likely to become a big thing.
But he did.
A man who grew up in a Nebraska orphanage, adopted out of it as a boy, he also was one to transversely not forget roots.
Thus, in 2015, to meet then-new ISU President Larry Dietz, he came back to Normal in a typically quiet way.
He was by himself, on a flight from Atlanta, Ga. to Bloomington, when in a nearby seat was Gregg McElroy, an investment banker at Heartland Bank.
A student in the '70s at U High and then ISU, McElroy was wearing a Redbird cap and that's when the then-76-year-old Budig introduced himself, began telling stories and, as recalled by McElroy, “didn't stop.”
"He had a good sense of humor and was a good storyteller," said McElroy.
His best story that day:
Back in 1973, wanting to introduce himself to ISU and B-N, Budig rode on the back of a convertible with his wife, Gretchen, at a season-opening football game and, to get the Hancock Stadium crowd especially wound up, tooled around the field while holding a lighted torch, like an Olympian during Opening Ceremonies.
Unfortunately, Budig also set his jacket on fire.
As the campus joke went, spawned by Budig himself: He was the only ISU president to get "fired" first ... and then succeed.
And so it was on that return trip in 2015, too, when on the way out of town, Budig reportedly asked a Red Top cab driver to take a slight detour and drive down a street tucked away on Normal’s northwest side — a block-long street that is home to about a dozen residences.
It is Budig Drive.
It is, in fact, the only street in America named after Budig, a highly successful yet little-known comeback guy — from birth on — who somehow seemed to find himself in the middle of everything. And indeed for him, that became his normal — capital N or not.
