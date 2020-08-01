Flick: How this Bloomington native is a Kansas City Royals broadcaster ... from his kitchen

“It’s like driving in the fog,” says Matthews, with a contorted chuckle. “You feel disengaged. The video is a little herky-jerky … jumpy. I’m also at the bottom of the class to make the tech work for me. But you make the most of it and make it work.”

For 52 baseball seasons — all the way back to 1969, another key summer in American history (moon landing, Chappaquiddick, Woodstock) — Matthews has been sidling up to a microphone to call Royals games, a stint of such duration that he is the last remaining original KC employee.

But this season, while also significantly abbreviated and threatened already by the contagious virus, is so much different in so many ways.

Without any audience at games, crowd noise is piped in by a production guy.

Without the usual noise, everything else out on the field is now heard. Everything.

On a technical side, when incorporating TV announcers not there, the broadcasting of games is also dealing with matters of the speed of sound and light (who ever thought Galileo or Einstein would figure into baseball?), also known as “delay.”

And just think of this awkwardness: