Flick: How this Dewitt resident grows really, really big pumpkins

Readers might recall Henry Bartimus, of Dewitt, the farming town of 200 between Clinton and Farmer City in Dewitt County.
In a world of hobbies and deeply rooted passions — maybe you golf, or go to movies, or fish, listen to music, tinker with cars, play video games — Henry has a more unusual avocation.
He grows humongous vegetables — pumpkins in particular.
“It’s a friendly hobby that becomes an addiction," Henry told us a few years ago after he placed fourth at the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association State Championships in Lockport. “These pumpkins," confided Henry, "they're like pets to us.”
He gets his soil tested annually so it has an exact amount of nutrients. He installs soil-warming cables so he can get an early start and keep roots warmer. He builds “huts” over his best “starts” and tends to them, sometimes two, three times a day. “Many growers give up vacations to care for their plants,” says Henry.
And now we have even more gargantuan news about Henry.
The 2020 state championships were staged last week in Minooka. And Henry is the new Illinois State Giant Pumpkin Grand Champion.
His 2020 winning entry: 1,673 pounds. That’s just 327 pounds shy of an entire ton of pumpkin.
Just getting his entry to the state meet required a forklift and a specially created crane-like device with pulleys, to get his pumpkin onto the trailer of his truck.
Good grief, Charlie Brown … Henry’s is the Great Pumpkin indeed.
Today’s deep thought
(As mulled by Connie Haney, of Carlock)
“I think before they issue any driver's license, all applicants need to submit to an IQ test. I often wonder about some of the drivers in Bloomington-Normal.”
Electricity is in the air!
In a time when airlines are cutting back because of the effects of Covid-19, Delta Airlines has now instead announced new routes to Bloomington-Normal from Detroit, thanks largely to Rivian Motors’ growing presence in B-N.
And just how serious is Rivian (if you’ve missed it, it’s the electric truck start-up backed financially by such heavyweights as Amazon, Cox Automotive and Ford) about finding success in Bloomington-Normal?
Despite its home being in Plymouth, Mich., and Rivian corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif., its 37-year-old CEO, R.J. Scaringe, has purchased a home in B-N.
Unmasking Adlai
As a fervent Democrat, longtime advocate of better health care in America and twice a candidate for U.S. President during the polio scare of the 1950s, we’re convinced that today Bloomington’s Adlai Stevenson II would be wearing a mask, to avoid Covid-19.
In fact, he is.
That’s Adlai II here, as he sits in the atrium (local artist Rick Harney sculpted the bronze Adlai statue/bench a decade ago) at Central Illinois Regional Airport, as photographed by Aaron Shipley, a TSA employee at CIRA.
A neighborhood of color in Normal
It all began in Barbara Stuart's yard three years ago.
That's when a black suddenly showed up.
We're referring to squirrels, of course.
With black squirrels confined almost exclusively to the Chicago area, it was a mystery how a black could be in a yard down in Normal. Friends theorized that perhaps the black had been brought down in the car of a student at nearby Illinois State University.
A kind and caring 92-year-old woman, not to mention a community activist, lobbyist and former longtime member of the McLean County Board as well, Barbara loved having the black there, too.
At first, it avoided hanging out with others in her yard, all browns and lighter browns (Mrs. Stuart lives in a diverse neighborhood) and “the two colors avoided each other,” she says.
But in time, the lines of color began to soften, and they started to mingle and co-exist, in harmony … in other forms of “social interaction,” too.
"Obviously," as Barbara delicately puts it.
Because now, three summers later, there are several succeeding families of resultant mixed genetics, thanks to the harmony, co-mingling and learning to live together -- blacks, grays, partially blacks, more browns -- as they now all live in a yard along Broadway Avenue in a town called Normal.
If only one of Olney's famed white squirrels would show up now … what a metaphor that could be.
Flick: Forget setting back the clocks?
As we mull whether a year can be much worse than 2020, look what happens next — we get an extra hour of 2020.
That occurs Nov. 1.
It’s the annual fall-back time change, remember?
That’s when, in “gaining” an hour, night comes an hour earlier and by 5:30 it’s darker than any Stephen King novel or Coen Brothers movie.
And in this, the year of COVID?
Is what we need now, after all this, more darkness?
Remember early last March — just as COVID was beginning to show its effects — when we “sprung forward” and how much nicer it was to have a longer evening, to cook out, to be out in the yard a little longer, to have a little more outdoor social activity?
Not after Nov. 1!
A dark year is about to just get darker.
Hey Springfield — there’s still time! (How’s that for pun intended?) Weren’t you even debating about not “falling” back to CST before COVID-19 took over all the news and concerns? Should this be the year — coincidentally now BECAUSE of COVID-19 — we cancel going back in time?
Ginsburg note now a B-N woman’s keepsake, too
As America paused this week to mourn, revere, remember and salute Supreme Court Justice and women’s rights activist Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there was a more than just passing smile, too, in Bloomington.
That was from Shelley Pleines Nybakke.
Justice Ginsburg wore something designed by Nybakke.
It’s that beaded necklace and earrings.
A gift to Ginsburg from a beading friend of Nybakke’s, RBG so enjoyed the combo after receiving it this past January she jotted a thank-you note to the giver who beaded them, also thanking Nybakke in the note for a jewelry design that Ginsburg called “exquisite.”
Then the Justice, a famed, self-proclaiming necklace lover, wore them in what would be one of her last sittings on the Court.
A jewelry maker and bead artist who travels the country as a bead designer/instructor to teach at stores and bead retreats, Nybakke coincidentally did not know about the Ginsburg thank-you note until after the Justice’s passing last week.
That’s when the story of the necklace and earrings appeared online via Facebook.
“Now,” says Nybakke, “I have a personal Ruth Bader Ginsburg memory to treasure.”
Wrote the Justice in the note: “With appreciation … for your talent … in a way beyond special.”
And now forever, too.
A curious yellow
The Illinois Department of Transportation says they are designed to improve traffic safety, with studies having shown they cut down significantly on running-red-light-spawned traffic accidents.
Have you noticed and also wondered about all the yellow frames that now encircle stoplights at most high-traffic intersections around town?
Curious ourselves, we checked. It’s not a new stoplight but instead the old ones framed now with yellow reflective tape.
IDOT this summer has been putting the tape around stoplights in a five-county area, from McLean County south and eastward to Edgar County (Paris).
Yellow, explains IDOT, is a “stark, discerning color” that is better seen and also “will provide a better benefit for those who are color blind, as red and green can be difficult to differentiate.”
Color-blind?
Yes, here’s an extra Flick Fact for your day: In Illinois, one in 12 men are color blind (8%) as are 1 in every 200 women.
A true sign of the times
It’s an online world. A word that was non-existent 25 years ago — with the possible exception of online skates and your power company grid — online is omnipresent now.
Except, in election yard signs.
An old-fashioned communication mode, they remain and seem especially popular this election cycle.
In fact, in one area of town — in far southeast Bloomington, along Old Colonial Road on the way to Crestwicke Country Club — there are so many election signs (it’s said to be a competition among neighbors), one may be surprised to realize there are that many candidates on a ballot.
It might be a better question which candidates east of the Mississippi River do NOT have at least one campaign sign there.
“I counted 30 (signs) just on one corner,” says Steve Vogel, the ex-WJBC talk-show personality, State Farm exec, former Pantagraph weekend political columnist and New York Times best-selling author who, while now retired, may still be mulling the launch of a campaign-yard-sign printing company.
LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Aleta Jane's Cafe
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Beningo's
Carlos O'Kelly's
Chi Chi's
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Divino, The Fishmarket
Double Nickel Drive-In
Gracious Affairs
Ground Round
Hayashi
Henry Wellington
Kip's Family Restaurant
Le Peep
Piccolo Piccolo
Pumpernickel's Deli
Sonoma Cucina
Susie's Cafe
Tien Tsin
Tuxedo Junction
Flick Fact: With so many at home these days, just what is the most-watched TV network?
Question: During the June and July television ratings period, can you name the most popular network in Central Illinois as well as all of America, according to Forbes? (Hint: It’s not CBS, NBC or ABC.)
Answer: People obviously love the Fox News Channel. It was the most watched TV network of them all in those two months, says Forbes in an Aug. 3 report. Fox had 3.451 million viewers; CBS: 3.43 million; NBC: 3.155 million; ABC: 2.69 million; Fox Broadcasting, 1.414 million.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
Flick Fact: Will State Farm ever be No. 2 instead?
Question: Because of gains by arch-rivals Geico and Progressive and younger consumers who’ve grown up with the Internet and prefer to buy online rather than through an agent, State Farm is losing some of its market-share in the auto-insuring business, to the point said Crain’s Chicago Business last week, that “around 2022” Geico could overtake State Farm as the country’s largest auto insurer. What would be especially sad if that would be true?
Answer: 2022 will be the 100th anniversary of Merna farmer G.J. Mecherle founding his company back in 1922 in downtown Bloomington. State Farm has planned many events to help celebrate that historic milestone, none of which include falling to No. 2.
Flick Fact: Will a B-N man `battle' a grizzly bear?
Question: On the Discovery Channel these days is a show titled "Man Vs. Bear" in which three human competitors go up against grizzly bears in challenges based on the bears’ natural instincts and predatory skills such as tug-of-war, tree climbing and an eating contest. Why might Twin City area folk be watching at 7 p.m. Saturday for the latest episode?
Answer: A 30-year-old Bloomington man, Bradley Slama, is listed by the Discovery Channel as one of the three competitors against the bear.
Flick Fact: Why is today a big weather day in B-N?
Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) snow; (2) major cold; (3) the cloudiest day of the year; (4) no snow or rain. (Hint: today's date is actually two of those in B-N.)
Answer: Based on the weather station's 40 years of keeping track and then creating averages, Jan. 28 is not only (2) the coldest day of the year but also the one that (4) produces the least moisture.
Flick Fact: Why did that pathologist on "60 Minutes" look familiar?
Question: Renowned physician/forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden made news this week by suggesting on TV’s “60 Minutes” that his preliminary look into the death of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein showed more signs of a murder than, as alleged, a suicide. How is Baden best known in Central Illinois?
Answer: Back in 1984, in a case that drew national attention, the prosecution brought in Baden to testify at the trial of David Hendricks, who was accused of killing his wife and three children. Baden provided key testimony about the stomach contents of the children that helped lead to a conviction. Hendricks was acquitted in a retrial in 1991.
Flick Fact: Who’s the B-N woman who helped women in America get to vote?
Question: One hundred years ago last week, with the 19th Amendment having finally passed, women in America for the first time had the right to vote. Can you name the Bloomington-Normal woman who was highly influential in the national movement?
Answer: It was Hazle Buck Ewing. That's her "castle" that still stands at Towanda and Emerson in Bloomington. "She was a mover and shaker on the local, state and national level," says Toni Tucker, director of the Ewing Cultural Center and Hazle's old home. Ewing wrote several letters to U.S. President Woodrow Wilson about the issue. Locally, she campaigned in a letter to E.E. Donnelly, chair of the McLean County Democratic Party, who did not support a woman’s right-to-vote: “We have waited patiently,” Ewing wrote to the Dem chair. “Taxation without representation is no less tyranny today than it was when the U.S. revolted against England."
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
Flick Fact: Who’s the `Boss’ of Normal?
Question: Can you name the popular singer and American icon who 24 years ago this week, while tooling around Bloomington-Normal, asked the driver of the vehicle to stop so he could get a snapshot of himself standing next to the “NORMAL” sign?
Answer: It was Bruce Springsteen, born in the U.S.A. in 1949 and in 1996 in B-N for a show at Illinois State University’s Braden Auditorium. The subsequent photo — “Bruce Springsteen, Normal” — reportedly was blown up to 3-by-6-foot proportions and graced the entryway of Springsteen’s office in Jersey City, N.J.
Flick Fact: Whose birthday is today in B-N?
Question: It’s Sept. 17, the 33rd birthday of something quite prominent in Bloomington-Normal. Can you name what happened on Sept. 17, 1987, in the Twin Cities?
Answer: It was Sept. 17, 1987 — the 200th anniversary of passage of the U.S. Constitution — that B-N also first opened its highly popular Constitution Trail. An idea of Bloomington Alderman Hugh Atwood, the trail originally was a north-south, 4-mile-long asphalt path that had previously been a railroad track bed that since had been abandoned by the railroad. Thirty-three years later, the trail has expanded from 4 miles to more than 46 miles that wind around B-N with more than 5,000 users daily.
Flick Fact: Who's that on Fox News?
Question: Derek Claflin is the 39-year-old Twin City man and military veteran who these days decorates scads of B-N homes at Christmastime and, in what he calls "a giving back to the community," also strings lights for free at several homes of military and law enforcement families. Where is Claflin this week?
Answer: On national TV — in particular on Fox News and Martha MacCallum’s "The Story.: Claflin is scheduled to chat about his Decorated Heroes Program on the program at 6 p.m. Thursday and again at 6 p.m. Friday 6 as well.
Flick Fact: Who was that famous guy in Minonk?
Question: Can you name the man who later would become known worldwide but in 1948 appeared one Saturday night in Minonk, and after a half-hour concert by the Pontiac Municipal Band, gave a 20-minute speech to those who stopped by to listen?
Answer: It was a little-known first-term congressman from Orange County, Calif.: Richard M. Nixon. After his Minonk visit, he went on to bigger things, like being president of the United States. Nixon is perhaps the most famous person to ever visit in the now 166-year-old Woodford County town.
Flick Fact: Who is that one person who made $92,500 an hour in Bloomington?
Question: Of all the concerts staged at Grossinger Motors Arena (formerly U.S. Cellular Coliseum) in downtown Bloomington, country singer Kenny Chesney in a 2012 concert is believed to be the highest paid artist to appear there. Do you know how much Chesney made?
Answer: Chesney made $92,500 an hour or precisely $185,000 for a two-hour show.
Flick Fact: Who is Norman Brinker and why is he quietly famous?
Question: The Susan G. Komen for the Cure is an annual fundraising event in the fight against cancer, founded by native Peorian Nancy Goldman Brinker. But her former husband, Norman Brinker, who attended Bloomington High, was perhaps better known. What did he do?
Answer: Norman Brinker, who passed in 2007, was a casual-dining restaurant mogul whose Brinker International today operates 1,700 restaurants around the world, including Chili’s, Red Lobster and Outback. Brinker was known as a devoted man. A story is told that while back in Bloomington about 20 years ago and at the Chili’s along Veterans Parkway, he got so involved in a conversation with a busboy who had called him over to discuss an issue that Brinker missed a flight back to his home, Dallas, and spent another night in B-N.
Flick Fact: Which is bigger -- the wintertime oasis, Aruba, or McLean County?
Question: Which is bigger — McLean County or Aruba, a highly popular wintertime oasis in the Caribbean?
Answer: No contest. At 1,186 square miles, McLean County is almost 18 times larger than Aruba, which is only 69 square miles.
Flick Fact: Which Illinois college beats U of I in football stars?
Question: For most of the 20th Century, with famed football-playing alums like Red Grange, George Halas, Jim Grabowski, Ray Nitschke and Dick Butkus, the University of Illinois was the state’s gold standard for football talent. But the U of I in recent years has been supplanted by what other state university?
Answer: Eastern Illinois University. It has become a phenomenal school for producing exemplary NFL quarterbacks. Now retired NFL coaching icon, Mike Shanahan, began at EIU as a QB in the 1970s. In 1980s, today’s New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton was a QB at EIU. In 2002, Tony Romo, the ex-Dallas Cowboys star and now NFL TV announcer, became an all-American at EIU. And most recently, San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, leading a team this year that many believe could be Super Bowl-bound, was in 2013 EIU’s QB instead.
Flick Fact: Which ex-Illinoisan is in the presidential race?
Question: Of the four apparent major-party candidates in the fall presidential election — Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris — which lived in Illinois? For extra credit, what party have all four once been members?
Answer: Kamala Harris, 55, lived in Champaign-Urbana when a youngster in the late 1960s. Her father was a professor of economics at the University of Illinois. All four have been Democrats, with Pence, a member of an all-Democrat family, becoming a Republican in 1983, and Trump, a Dem until 2001.
Flick Fact: Which Central Illinois town is Cubs’ star Alec Mills especially fond of?
Question: As the Chicago Cubs ready for a postseason appearance, one of those leading the charge will be pitcher Alec Mills, who this month made national headlines by throwing a no-hitter for the Cubs. Can you name the Central Illinois town that will especially be rooting for Mills?
Answer: It’s Hoopeston, along Illinois 9 in Vermilion County. Alec Mills’ great grandfather, Frank, and grandfather, Tom, owned and ran Hoopeston’s newspaper, the Chronicle Herald, before Tom’s son, Joe, (Alec’s dad) moved from Hoopeston and settled in Tennessee. (Thanks to Phil Anderson of Minier, formerly of Hoopeston, for the fact.)
Flick Fact: Where is perhaps the world’s most unusual baseball feat (and it’s in B-N to boot)?
Question: Can you name what is believed to be the only baseball field in America where you change ZIP codes solely on whether you play left field or center field?
Answer: It’s Jack Horenberger Field on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University where right field is in Bloomington but a slice of Normal cuts into left field.
Flick Fact: Where in the world are the freshest canned pumpkins?
Question: It’s time for the Morton Pumpkin Festival (it launches this week) and the pumpkin harvest as well. After all the pumpkins grown in the rich farmland of Central Illinois are picked for the Libby Co., how long does it take for them to be rounded up, transported, cleaned, skinned, processed and ultimately canned at the Libby’s Pumpkin plant in Morton?
Answer: To ensure freshness, in amazingly fast process honed over years of practice, Libby’s pumpkins are canned the same day they are harvested out of a Central Illinois field. The Morton plant, by the way, processes 85 percent of all pumpkins in America.
Flick Fact: Where in B-N was that famous Chili-Mac sauce invented?
Question: That Chili-Mac sauce you eat at any Steak ‘n Shake in the world was said to have been invented where? (For extra credit, give the exact street address.)
Answer: In the kitchen at 1110 East Emerson in Bloomington. That was where Steak ‘n Shake founder Gus Belt lived and is said to have one night with his wife, Edith, mixed ketchup with Worcestershire sauce and a dash of cocoa to begin building a legend.
Flick Fact: Where could U of I be today instead?
Question: The University of Illinois is in Urbana-Champaign and has given that community fame around America. But can you name which city was first proposed as its home? (1) Chicago; (2) Bloomington; (3) Dwight; (4) Springfield; (5) Normal.
Answer: U of I opened in 1867 — 10 years after what is now Illinois State University opened in Normal — and ISU founder Jesse Fell made a bid for U of I to be located in (2) Bloomington — on 140 acres, near where Franklin Park is today. But state politics won out and U of I was instead established in Urbana-Champaign.
Flick Fact: Where can you find lots of adult beverages in McLean County and also none at all?
Question: In McLean County, where can you find more than a dozen Guinnesses, several Bacardis, whiskeys and tequilas, a few martinis, at least two Budweisers and several more Jack Daniels?
Answer: In the McLean County animal registration records. Those are from among the various names of dogs that have been registered in recent years.
Flick Fact: What’s the quirky fact about Bloomington High’s football field?
Question: Which came first: the Bloomington High School football field or Bloomington High itself?
Answer: Bloomington High’s Fred Carlton Field actually beat BHS by more than two decades. On property the school system had purchased, the football field was created in the early 1930s along what is today Locust Street while the high school was still near downtown, along East Washington Street. Then finally the high school at Locust and Towanda was then built — to join its football field — in September 1959.