Flick: How this Dewitt resident grows really, really big pumpkins
Flick: How this Dewitt resident grows really, really big pumpkins

Henry Bartimus and his 1,673 pound hobby.

Readers might recall Henry Bartimus, of Dewitt, the farming town of 200 between Clinton and Farmer City in Dewitt County.

In a world of hobbies and deeply rooted passions — maybe you golf, or go to movies, or fish, listen to music, tinker with cars, play video games — Henry has a more unusual avocation.

He grows humongous vegetables — pumpkins in particular.

“It’s a friendly hobby that becomes an addiction," Henry told us a few years ago after he placed fourth at the Illinois Giant Pumpkin Growers Association State Championships in Lockport. “These pumpkins," confided Henry, "they're like pets to us.”

He gets his soil tested annually so it has an exact amount of nutrients. He installs soil-warming cables so he can get an early start and keep roots warmer. He builds “huts” over his best “starts” and tends to them, sometimes two, three times a day. “Many growers give up vacations to care for their plants,” says Henry. 

And now we have even more gargantuan news about Henry. 

The 2020 state championships were staged last week in Minooka. And Henry is the new Illinois State Giant Pumpkin Grand Champion. 

His 2020 winning entry: 1,673 pounds. That’s just 327 pounds shy of an entire ton of pumpkin. 

Just getting his entry to the state meet required a forklift and a specially created crane-like device with pulleys, to get his pumpkin onto the trailer of his truck. 

Good grief, Charlie Brown … Henry’s is the Great Pumpkin indeed. 

Today’s deep thought

(As mulled by Connie Haney, of Carlock)

“I think before they issue any driver's license, all applicants need to submit to an IQ test. I often wonder about some of the drivers in Bloomington-Normal.”

Electricity is in the air!

In a time when airlines are cutting back because of the effects of Covid-19, Delta Airlines has now instead announced new routes to Bloomington-Normal from Detroit, thanks largely to Rivian Motors’ growing presence in B-N.

And just how serious is Rivian (if you’ve missed it, it’s the electric truck start-up backed financially by such heavyweights as Amazon, Cox Automotive and Ford) about finding success in Bloomington-Normal?

Despite its home being in Plymouth, Mich., and Rivian corporate headquarters in Irvine, Calif., its 37-year-old CEO, R.J. Scaringe, has purchased a home in B-N.

Unmasking Adlai

As a fervent Democrat, longtime advocate of better health care in America and twice a candidate for U.S. President during the polio scare of the 1950s, we’re convinced that today Bloomington’s Adlai Stevenson II would be wearing a mask, to avoid Covid-19.

Adlai Stevenson, in tone as always with the times

In fact, he is.

That’s Adlai II here, as he sits in the atrium (local artist Rick Harney sculpted the bronze Adlai statue/bench a decade ago) at Central Illinois Regional Airport, as photographed by Aaron Shipley, a TSA employee at CIRA.

A neighborhood of color in Normal

It all began in Barbara Stuart's yard three years ago.

That's when a black suddenly showed up.

We're referring to squirrels, of course.

Barbara Stuart

With black squirrels confined almost exclusively to the Chicago area, it was a mystery how a black could be in a yard down in Normal. Friends theorized that perhaps the black had been brought down in the car of a student at nearby Illinois State University.

A kind and caring 92-year-old woman, not to mention a community activist, lobbyist and former longtime member of the McLean County Board as well, Barbara loved having the black there, too.

At first, it avoided hanging out with others in her yard, all browns and lighter browns (Mrs. Stuart lives in a diverse neighborhood) and “the two colors avoided each other,” she says.

But in time, the lines of color began to soften, and they started to mingle and co-exist, in harmony … in other forms of “social interaction,” too.

One of Stuart’s yard friends

"Obviously," as Barbara delicately puts it.

Because now, three summers later, there are several succeeding families of resultant mixed genetics, thanks to the harmony, co-mingling and learning to live together -- blacks, grays, partially blacks, more browns -- as they now all live in a yard along Broadway Avenue in a town called Normal.

If only one of Olney's famed white squirrels would show up now … what a metaphor that could be.

