Flick: How this Dewitt resident grows really, really big pumpkins

His 2020 winning entry: 1,673 pounds. That’s just 327 pounds shy of an entire ton of pumpkin.

Just getting his entry to the state meet required a forklift and a specially created crane-like device with pulleys, to get his pumpkin onto the trailer of his truck.

Good grief, Charlie Brown … Henry’s is the Great Pumpkin indeed.

Today’s deep thought

(As mulled by Connie Haney, of Carlock)

“I think before they issue any driver's license, all applicants need to submit to an IQ test. I often wonder about some of the drivers in Bloomington-Normal.”

Electricity is in the air!

In a time when airlines are cutting back because of the effects of Covid-19, Delta Airlines has now instead announced new routes to Bloomington-Normal from Detroit, thanks largely to Rivian Motors’ growing presence in B-N.

And just how serious is Rivian (if you’ve missed it, it’s the electric truck start-up backed financially by such heavyweights as Amazon, Cox Automotive and Ford) about finding success in Bloomington-Normal?