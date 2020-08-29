Flick: If your name is Corona as well …

You wonder if, by January, after nine months of COVID, we might also see a few symbolic baby names, too. Like, Covi, perhaps. Or Cy (for Science). Or just plain Corona.
One guy is way ahead of them.
Granted a name change the other day in McLean County Circuit Court was a 69-year-old Bloomington man.
Formerly “Steve Harrison,” he is now “Corona Steve Harrison.”
The timing is both appropriate, and also not.
“That's what everybody has called him since he came to this area in the late 1960s," explains a Corona Steve pal, Garard Montague, of Normal.
“To me, it made sense to legalize it,” says Corona Steve himself, a carpenter whose longtime love of Corona in another form – the fermented Mexican beverage – is what led to his original nickname.
Meantime, out there as well, is a 74-year-old man whose name hasn’t changed at all and instead has been known in Illinois basketball circles for a half-century, from being a star player in the 1960s at Olney High, to coaching at Wapella High just out of college, then to Edwards County High … then to Salem High … and Vandalia High … to a decade at Decatur Eisenhower High … to venturing off to Asia a few years ago as part of an NBA program to better teach the game there … to returning and wanting still to teach and coach where today he is in his third season at Wayne City High, near Mount Vernon. Amazingly it’s now his 52nd year of coaching prep basketball.
But now Jim Corrona is gaining fame for something he’s had even longer.
“It's been hilarious for the past months with the name Corrona,” he says.
His favorite story: “I'm in Kroger, ordering a birthday cake. I tell her what I want. She says, ‘I need a name for pick-up.’ I say, `Jim’. She says,`Last name, pardner?’ I say,`You're not going to believe it.’ She says, "OK but I haven't got all day.’ I say,`Corrona.’ She says,`Don't be a smart----.’ I say, `I'm not!’ She turns and yells to the other employees and those ALL around the deli, ‘Hey, this guy's name is Corrona!’ “
“By now,’ says Corrona, “they are ALL laughing. They all want to know how much grief I've experienced. Now, every time I walk by the deli in Kroger, they ALL shout out, ‘Hey, it’s Mr. Corrona!”
Yup, the virus’ name obviously has gone viral, too.
What difference does a letter or two make?
Red Pitcher was recently on a walk along Main Street in Bloomington with his wife, Deb, when they came upon a crosswalk with one of those push-button jobbies to trigger the "WALK" light.
Unfortunately, the word “button” has lost its “on,” so that one is now instructed to “push butt to cross Main Street.”
As you’ll note from the photo, snapped by Deb, Red is simply following directions.
Today’s random thought
As offered by reader Connie Haney, of Carlock: “If tomato is a fruit, which they say it is, why don't they ever offer it as a sundae topping? I never see tomato-flavored ice cream. How about tomato-flavored gum or candy? Or tomato-flavored yogurt?”
Hey, how about ISU vs. IWU?
So both Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan Universities have had their fall football seasons postponed thanks to COVID-19, out of concerns over travel, motel stays and too much togetherness.
So if by spring, if there’s only consideration for one game to salvage a season, here’s a thought, as prospered recently by Fred Moore, a Bloomington lawyer:
How about an ISU-IWU game, pitting two collegiate teams separated only by Franklin Avenue?
Phooey with travel woes. They can just all walk to the game. Face masks? They can all just pick one up at the Walgreens that splits the campuses.
The game an over-match? Logic says “yes” because ISU has a significant enrollment advantage.
But … an ISU-IWU game hasn't happened in 51 years — since Sept. 20, 1969. That’s when ISU won their last meeting, 27-6, before a Hancock Stadium crowd of 15,000, the largest football draw in B-N history.
Don’t knock the 'rivalry' either …
Records show that since the two first played football against each other in 1887 (that’s only 22 years after the Civil War!), ISU has won just one more game over IWU, in a 36-35-7 advantage.
Just one more game? What an historic difference it could make!
Aye, corona … uh, caramba!
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.