Flick: If your name is Corona as well …

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You wonder if, by January, after nine months of COVID, we might also see a few symbolic baby names, too. Like, Covi, perhaps. Or Cy (for Science). Or just plain Corona.

One guy is way ahead of them.

Granted a name change the other day in McLean County Circuit Court was a 69-year-old Bloomington man.

Formerly “Steve Harrison,” he is now “Corona Steve Harrison.”

The timing is both appropriate, and also not.

“That's what everybody has called him since he came to this area in the late 1960s," explains a Corona Steve pal, Garard Montague, of Normal.

“To me, it made sense to legalize it,” says Corona Steve himself, a carpenter whose longtime love of Corona in another form – the fermented Mexican beverage – is what led to his original nickname.