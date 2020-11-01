 Skip to main content
Flick: Is Bloomington-Normal actually the 'happiest' city in America?
Flick: Is Bloomington-Normal actually the 'happiest' city in America?

Happy in B-N

A happy pumpkin sits outside Illinois State University's Cook Hall on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

Bloomington-Normal is one of the towns that always seems to score well in those “Best Places To Live” polls, for all of the natural reasons.

Rush hour lasts about 10 minutes.

Because it has so many colleges, its education level is high and its presence as home of two major insurance companies helps elevate incomes.

It has felonious crime but still is low enough that a murder still gets big play in the paper, on radio and TV.

Then there’s a new one that can especially make you think, so much so that Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason even led off a city council meeting the other night with the announcement.

Please now be seated.

Happiness in B-N

Illinois Wesleyan University students Landry Elliott, Kailee Piwowarczyk, Cassandra Jones and Bridget O'Malley were so happy to be back at school on Aug. 17 that they climbed a tree for a group photo being taken by a friend. 

Of the 600 metro areas in the United States, the B-N area has now been ranked No. 1 — tops in America! — for (insert drum roll here) being happy.

We are, according to a study released by the online career-consulting firm Zippia, the “happiest” city in America.

Myself, I had two instantaneous reactions to the news:

(1) how wonderful.

And (2) uh, Bloomington-Normal?

We’re Ground Zero of Bliss? 

In our ever ongoing “Pursuit of Happiness,” this is where it actually is? 

B-N is where there truly only is a “Happy” Meal?

We checked in with Zippia and their rankings used five “key” integers: median house prices; families unaffected by divorce; percent of the populace with at least a bachelor’s degree; percent of homes with combined incomes of more than $75,000; and low commuting times.

The route to happiness?

One — “happy” is apparently better attained, according to Zippia, if you have a little space to breathe and move around. None of the top 10 “happiest” cities are the big ones: (1) Bloomington; (2) Olathe, Kan.; (3) Rochester, Minn.; (4) Cary, N.C.; (5) Appleton, Wis.; (6) Highlands Ranch, Colo.; (7) Bismarck, N.D.; (8) Richardson, Texas; (9) Redmond, Wash.; (10) Chandler, Ariz.

Second, while many outwardly lust for mountains or ocean, hardly any of those “happiest” cities have either.

Then, too, comes the biggest question: How can anyone define “happy”?

“Happy” after all can be divided simply by one’s sex: Many women, as example, are “happy” when out window-shopping; when it comes to window-shopping, most men would rather do ANYTHING than that.

Happy in B-N

Quilt square designs spreading love and happiness are seen in this June 2019 file photo. The squares were to be sewn together as a blanket for Child Protection Network.

“Happy” can be divided by age, too: Going to bed early, not leaving the house, not going to parties — as a child, those made you very unhappy. As an adult, they might be your life goals. 

As Freud analyzed: “There is no true happiness; there are only moments of happiness.”

As comedian Bob Newhart once confided on the “Newhart” television show: “Happiness is good health and a bad memory.”

As I occasionally think at the stoplight: “Happy is not incredible success or great accomplishments or gobs of money but instead often just making the left-turn arrow even though you were the fifth car in the intersection.”

And Bloomington-Normal?

Just for fun, without saying why I was doing it, last week I posted two simple questions on Facebook – “Are you happy? If so, why are you?” – obviously having no idea if many would actually answer.

But alas, a sampling of results:

“My wife still loves and cares for me after 50 years ...”

“My family, my friends, my cats ... they make me happy.“

“To me, happy is appreciating what you have without comparing what you don’t ... ”

“Deep rooted friendships, hot coffee and Jesus ... “

“My children laughing ...”

“Just waking up each day brings me happiness ...”

“Pizza and beer, yes! ...”

“Pop Tarts, the cherry icing kind ... “

“I am happy ... because I choose to be thankful for the blessings I have rather than unhappy because of what I don’t ... “

“I am happy when I see others smile ...”

“Being a grandmother of two beautiful little boys ... it makes me happy ... “

“Nothing makes me happier than coming upstairs and finding everyone asleep ... “

“I got happy when finally I realized just who I am ...”

“The love of my husband ...”

“Faith ... wine ... a job, a home, health, a family ... the things that make me happy are those that money doesn’t buy ...” 

“Being a grandmother of two beautiful little boys ...”

“Happy ... especially when I don’t over-think things ...”

And so it goes, and goes.

In fact, of the nearly 300 who posted answers, of a group that is predominantly B-N-area comprised, all but about a dozen said, yes, they are happy.

Is this “As Good As It Gets,” as a popular Jack Nicholson movie once asked?

OK, it could actually be.

And heck, it could be here.

And hey, that makes me, well, happy.

Happy Day, BL😊😊MINGT😊N - N😊RMAL.

